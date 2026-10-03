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Pena Sport

Pena Sport Overview

FBL-WC-2026-MATCH104-ESP-ARG-FINAL

Williams withdraws from Spain squad with thigh injury

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has officially withdrawn from the Spain national team camp following a fitness setback. The talented winger reported discomfort in his left thigh following a recent international fixture, leading to medical tests that have ruled him out of upcoming action.

N. WilliamsSpain
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Laporte reflects on Spain World Cup glory and explains France switch

Aymeric Laporte reflected on his remarkable international career following Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph, opening up on the decision to switch his allegiance from France five years ago. The Athletic Club defender insisted that his pride in representing La Roja goes far beyond silverware, pointing to deep personal ties that shaped his path.

A. LaporteSpain
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October 2026
Segunda Federacion
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PES
4
SD Logrones badge
SD Logrones
SDL
0
FT
Segunda Federacion
Naxara badge
Naxara
NAX
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PES
Segunda Federacion
CF Calamocha badge
CF Calamocha
CFC
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Standings

Segunda Federacion crestSegunda Federacion

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Tudelano crestTudelano52127617
L
W
W
L
D
9Terrassa crestTerrassa42112117
L
W
D
W
10Pena Sport crestPena Sport521278-17
W
L
W
L
D
11Barbastro crestBarbastro51315506
D
D
L
D
W
12Utebo crestUtebo51315506
D
L
W
D
D
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Betting spotlight

France vs Belgium predictions: Les Bleus to win another tight clash
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