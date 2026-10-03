Athletic Club star Nico Williams has officially withdrawn from the Spain national team camp following a fitness setback. The talented winger reported discomfort in his left thigh following a recent international fixture, leading to medical tests that have ruled him out of upcoming action.
Nico Williams championed Lamine Yamal's credentials for the Ballon d'Or after the teenage prodigy delivered another masterclass in Spain's 4-1 Nations League rout of Croatia. The Athletic Club winger netted late on in Seville before insisting that anyone with a genuine appreciation for the sport recognises his compatriot as the best player in the world.
Aymeric Laporte reflected on his remarkable international career following Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph, opening up on the decision to switch his allegiance from France five years ago. The Athletic Club defender insisted that his pride in representing La Roja goes far beyond silverware, pointing to deep personal ties that shaped his path.