Pena Sport Overview

'Lamine is the best' - Nico Williams makes Ballon d'Or claim for Yamal

Nico Williams championed Lamine Yamal's credentials for the Ballon d'Or after the teenage prodigy delivered another masterclass in Spain's 4-1 Nations League rout of Croatia. The Athletic Club winger netted late on in Seville before insisting that anyone with a genuine appreciation for the sport recognises his compatriot as the best player in the world.