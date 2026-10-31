Al-Ittihad have confirmed the extent of the injury Colombian midfielder Richard Rios picked up against Abha in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. A medical examination has revealed the problem that forced him off early and sparked concern throughout the club.

Scans and an MRI showed Rios had suffered a severe sprain in his left ankle, along with damage to the fibular ligament. The club confirmed in an official statement that he now faces a treatment and rehabilitation programme over the coming period.

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The injury struck in the opening minutes against Abha. Rios collided with Alimami Gory, could not continue, and left the pitch in visible pain as teammates and Jens Wessing's coaching staff looked on with obvious concern.

Early indications suggest the Colombian will miss Al-Ittihad's next two fixtures, against UAE side Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite and against NEOM in the Roshn League. How long he stays out depends on his response to treatment and rehabilitation, and the club have not yet put a date on his return.

With Rios sidelined, the coaching staff have settled on Senegal's Dion Lopy to fill the central midfield role in the upcoming Asian fixture. The switch is designed to keep the side balanced and cover the loss of a key man in that position.

The timing could hardly be worse. Al-Ittihad face a run of domestic and continental matches, and the coaching staff must now find the right solutions to cover Rios's absence. The club will monitor his progress through the treatment programme before setting a date for his return to training and matches.