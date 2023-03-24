Where to watch NWSL & live stream games online

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NWSL games on TV and stream online.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is the home of elite soccer in the United States, with some of the best women's footballers plying their trade in the competition. With USWNT stars such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan competing alongside international luminaries like Marta and Denise O'Sullivan, the 2023 campaign is sure to produce plenty of talking points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NWSL games on TV and where to stream live online, plus fixtures.

NWSL games can be watched live on TV and streamed live online through the CBS network, which includes CBS Sports, Paramount+ and TSN+.

In 2023, the NWSL confirmed that CBS would broadcast all 176 matches across its multi-platform network, meaning games are available to watch online and on television.

Date Match Kick-off time (ET) TV & live stream Mar 25 North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City Current 2pm Paramount+ Mar 25 San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars 10pm CBSSN Mar 26 Washington Spirit vs OL Reign 4pm Paramount+ Mar 26 Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride 5pm Paramount+, TSN+ Mar 26 Houston Dash vs Racing Louisville 7pm Paramount+ Mar 26 Angel City vs NJ/NY Gotham 9pm Paramount+, TSN+

The 2023 NWSL season gets started on March 25 when North Carolina Courage host Kansas City Current on March 25, 2023. That game will be shown live on Paramount Plus. That game will be followed by San Diego Wave versus Chicago Red Stars, which will be available to watch live on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

On Sunday March 26, four games will be available to stream live on Paramount+, including Washington Spirit against OL Reign, Portland Thorns versus Orlando Pride, the game between Houston Dash and Racing Louisville, along with Angel City versus Gotham.

NWSL teams & cities

Team Location Angel City FC Los Angeles, California Chicago Red Stars Bridgeview, Illinois Houston Dash Houston, Texas Kansas City Current Kansas City, Kansas NJ/NY Gotham FC Harrison, New Jersey North Carolina Courage Cary, North Carolina OL Reign Seattle, Washington Orlando Pride Orlando, Florida Portland Thorns Portland, Oregon Racing Louisville FC Louisville, Kentucky San Diego Wave FC San Diego, California Washington Spirit Washington D.C.

There are 12 teams in the NWSL for the 2023 season. The teams are drawn from 11 different locations across the United States and you can see the list in the table above.

