How to watch today's Juventus vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and Manchester City will meet in their final Group G fixture in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Camping World Stadium on Thursday.

Although they both have already secured their spots for the round of 16 stage, the Italian outfit currently have the advantage of goal difference as this match will determine who finishes at the top of the cluster.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Manchester City kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. G Camping World Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 82 R. Lewis

Juventus team news

Mattia Perin, Juan Cabal, Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik all remain sidelined by their respective injuries, but captain Manuel Locatelli has recovered from his ankle issue and featured off the bench against Wydad last time out. However, Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram could be preferred in the middle.

Juve boss Igor Tudor could possibly field the same starting lineup for the third consecutive match, as Andrea Cambiaso and Alberto Costa are set to keep their places on the flanks, with the in-form Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao supporting Randal Kolo Muani up front.

Manchester City team news

Rico Lewis is unavailable due to an additional two-match ban following his controversial red card in the Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC, while Claudio Echeverri emerges as a doubt on account of an ankle issue.

On a positive note, Mateo Kovacic is recovering from Achilles surgery, and Rodri, who has made two 30-minute substitute appearances in the group stage, might be ready to start here.

Summer signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki could also earn starts, while Ederson, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Savinho and Omar Marmoush will all be pushing for recalls from the outset.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links