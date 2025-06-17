How to watch today's Pachuca vs Salzburg FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Pachuca and Salzburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg square off on Wednesday in what seems a lopsided Group H at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

This clash shapes up as a must-win for both teams, especially with heavyweight encounters against Real Madrid and Al Hilal still looming. That pressure could result in a tense, tactical battle where clear-cut chances come at a premium.

On paper, RB Salzburg may hold the edge as the European representative, but their recent form suggests otherwise. They played second fiddle to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga and endured a brutal Champions League campaign, losing seven of eight matches and firing blanks in five of those defeats.

This Salzburg squad is short on experience, and it remains to be seen how quickly they can settle into the rhythm of this global stage.

Meanwhile, Pachuca enter the tournament as 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, though their domestic season left plenty to be desired—they could only muster an eighth-place finish. Still, the Mexican outfit knows how to punch above their weight and will fancy their chances if Salzburg falter again under pressure.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Pachuca vs Salzburg online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Pachuca and Salzburg will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Pachuca vs Salzburg kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Pachuca and Salzburg will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca are hopeful that Sergio Barreto and Emilio Rodriguez will pass late fitness checks, with both expected to be fit in time to feature from the off. The only real headache for the Mexican side is the absence of Andres Micolta.

Leading the line is a familiar name to Premier League fans: Salomon Rondon. The former Newcastle and West Brom striker has found the net 10 times in 20 outings this season, and at 35, his strength and savvy still make him a real handful, especially for a young Salzburg backline.

Salzburg team news

For the Austrians, John Mellberg is carrying a knock but is likely to be cleared to start. However, Karim Konate and Nicolas Capaldo are ruled out, leaving a bit of a void in their setup.

One player who could rise to the occasion is Dorgeles Nene. The 22-year-old ended the Austrian campaign in red-hot form, banging in five goals in his last five appearances to take his season tally to 16. With scouts from Europe’s elite keeping tabs, this could be his moment to truly shine.

