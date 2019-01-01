Watch out, Premier League! Salah and the unbearables are ready to challenge again

Liverpool's Egyptian King was back to his devastating best with two goals as Arsenal were brushed aside at Anfield

Watch out, Premier League. The unbearables are ready to roll once more.

won the battle of the top two on Saturday evening, courtesy of a 3-1 win over an side whose strong start to the campaign hit the rocks at a sun-kissed Anfield.

And the manner of the Reds’ victory, with Mohamed Salah playing a central role, should send a message to those wondering if Jurgen Klopp’s side could repeat their form of last season.

Sorry to break it to you, but it looks like they can!

There have been questions at the start of the season, questions about their defending, about their attacking and about their midfield. Against Norwich, against and against , they failed to fully convince.

Against Arsenal, though, they clicked into gear with a devastating second-half performance. The Gunners hate coming here; they’ve now conceded 33 goals in their last seven visits, winning none.

If it took an unlikely hero to bust open the game, it was a likely lad who illuminated it thereafter. Joel Matip’s header got Liverpool in front at the end of a first half in which both sides had their moments, but it was the Salah show after that.

The Egyptian won and then converted a penalty to make it 2-0, four minutes after the break. And then, 10 minutes later, came an ominous sight for Premier League defences, a reminder that this remains one of the world’s elite attackers, a player capable of breathtaking moments of individual brilliance.

Receiving a whipped pass from Fabinho just inside the Arsenal half, Salah anticipated the arrival of David Luiz behind him, spinning away from the Brazilian in an instant. Luiz, who had conceded the penalty with the laziest of shirt pulls, was left looking like a detective at the wrong crime scene as his man raced away.

Once clear, a finish was needed. Salah obliged, sliding the ball beyond Bernd Leno for 3-0. That’s three in three now. He fancies another Golden Boot to add to his collection, you can be sure.

For Liverpool, this was a day to enjoy, although they remain without a clean sheet this season after Lucas Torreira’s late consolation. In truth, they were indebted to a couple of let-offs in the first half when Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and, in particular, Nicolas Pepe might have done better.

Elsewhere there was the sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold clocking up another assist, his corner headed home emphatically by Matip, and of Andy Robertson producing yet another lung-busting performance on the other flank. In midfield, Liverpool dominated for the most part, pressing and harrying Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka into submission. Arsenal's midfield diamond, as Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville put it, looked more like a rhombus for the most part.

Article continues below

Meanwhile up front, Roberto Firmino’s flicks and touches had Anfield purring. The Brazilian, like Salah, is looking razor sharp this season. Keeping him fit and fresh is vital.

That will concern those hoping for a drop-off, those seeking a chink in the armour of the European champions. Keep looking, there aren’t many. Liverpool have lost one of their last 42 league games, and are unbeaten at home in more than two years. They’re some team.

There may not be any new faces to get excited about, but no fear; the old ones will do just fine for now. They’re top of the league. Can they stay there?