Chelsea player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Forgotten men Reece James & Raheem Sterling bail out Blues after Callum Hudson-Odoi torments his old pals

Chelsea always seem to do things the hard way. It took them until the final 10 minutes of the game to finally start playing against Nottingham Forest, ultimately showing impressive character to turn what looked as if it was going to be a defeat into all three points.

It was the Blues who started on the front foot - Mykhailo Mudryk giving the visitors the lead after eight minutes, darting inside Willy Boly in the box before sliding the ball past Matz Sels. It didn't last long, though, with Boly heading home via a deflection off Conor Gallagher to level things up.

The hosts, needing a point to secure their Premier League survival, went ahead after 74 minutes as Callum Hudson-Odoi tormented his former club by cutting inside and bending an effort past Djordje Petrovic in the Chelsea goal.

The game then went a bit bonkers, with the Blues scoring twice in quick succession, through substitute Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson - who had had a nightmare 81 minutes until his goal, put on a plate for him by the returning Reece James - to stage an impressive late comeback and keep their European qualification hopes very much alive.

