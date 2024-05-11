Man City player ratings vs Fulham: Josko Gvardiol's a goal machine! All Arsenal can do now is pray as Croatian's double & more class from Phil Foden gets the job done

The left-back continued his remarkable goalscoring run as City moved back to the top of the Premier League table

What has Josko Gvardiol been eating? The Croatian failed to score in his first 32 matches for Manchester City but now he has five goals in his last seven outings. And he was in clinical form as Pep Guardiola's side strolled to a 4-0 win over Fulham in the west London sunshine.

Gvardiol got City off to a fine start by completing a 19-pass move and the only surprise was that they were not more goals to the good after utterly dominating the first half. Phil Foden put the visitors more at ease by doubling their lead after the break and then Gvardiol struck again.

The Croatian had the chance to score a hat-trick when City were awarded a late penalty but he passed up the opportunity and gave the ball to Julian Alvarez, who completed the rout. Now all Arsenal can do is beat Manchester United and pray for an unlikely favour from Tottenham next week. Otherwise, the Premier League title will be staying in Manchester for a record fourth consecutive year.

