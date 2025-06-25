How to watch today's Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense and Mamelodi Sundowns are set for a high-stakes showdown on Wednesday in what amounts to a do-or-die Club World Cup clash in Group F.

The equation is simple: Fluminense only need a draw to punch their ticket to the last 16, while the Sundowns must secure all three points to stay alive regardless of what unfolds in the Borussia Dortmund–Ulsan matchup.

The Brazilians enter as firm favourites, and rightfully so. They were unfortunate not to claim victory in their cagey 0-0 opener against Dortmund, but responded emphatically with a 4-2 comeback win over Ulsan, storming back from a halftime deficit with three second-half strikes.

That level of quality might prove too much for a gutsy Sundowns side, who edged past Ulsan 1-0 but were exposed in a 4-3 thriller against Dortmund. They showed grit in that one, battling back from 4-1 down to nearly snatch a draw. With their tournament life on the line, the South Africans won't be afraid to throw numbers forward, even if they fall behind early.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Fluminense will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Fluminense kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. F Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Fluminense will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mamelodi Sundowns FC team news

In terms of team news, Sundowns may be without striker Lebo Mothiba, who's racing against time after picking up a muscle injury against Dortmund. Tashreeq Matthews, who got the nod over Arthur Sales last time out, is expected to retain his spot.

Fluminense team news

Fluminense are still missing Otavio and Yeferson Soteldo, both ruled out ahead of the tournament. Agustin Canobbio and Facundo Bernal remain injury concerns, but the Brazilian side will be boosted by the availability of Keno and German Cano, both ready to contribute as the group stage reaches its dramatic finale.

