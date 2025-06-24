How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo and LAFC will close out their Club World Cup group-stage journey with a Tuesday clash in Orlando, though both sides arrive with very different stakes. The Brazilian giants have already punched their ticket to the knockout stage, while LAFC are playing for pride after back-to-back defeats sealed their early exit.

Flamengo have looked every bit the title contender, opening their campaign with a 2-0 win over ES Tunis before rallying from a goal down to beat a 10-man Chelsea side 3-1. That comeback sealed their spot in the next round with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, it's been a frustrating tournament for the MLS side. LAFC fell 2-0 to Chelsea in their opener and then suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to ES Tunis, results that have left them with no chance of progressing. Still, Steve Cherundolo's squad will be eager to finish on a high and give their traveling fans something to celebrate.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between LAFC and Flamengo will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. D Camping World Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Flamengo will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (the following day) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

With Flamengo expected to rotate heavily, LAFC may see an opening to grab a morale-boosting win. Veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will anchor the backline, while Olivier Giroud and Denis Bouanga are set to lead the line once again, hoping to finally break their duck in front of goal.

Flamengo team news

As for Flamengo, several regulars are likely to be rested ahead of the knockout rounds. Pedro, Everton, and Alex Sandro are in line for starts, while midfield general Jorginho is tipped to sit this one out, allowing Allan to step in. Youngster Matheus Goncalves could get a run down the right flank, with key players like Gonzalo Plata and Gerson likely to be preserved for the business end of the tournament.

