Girona FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport
Anfield
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool resumed their Premier League campaign on Saturday, hosting Fulham at Anfield after the Merseyside derby was postponed due to severe weather conditions.

Despite the delay, last weekend worked in Liverpool's favour, as both Manchester City and Arsenal dropped points, enabling the Reds to maintain a four-point advantage over their closest competitors, with the added bonus of a game in hand.

Fulham enter the contest in solid form, having suffered just one defeat in their last seven outings. The Cottagers contributed to Liverpool's title hopes last week by holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez netted his first Premier League goal in seven matches to give Fulham an early lead, but William Saliba leveled the score shortly after halftime.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomN/A
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 2
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Go Italia
Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, DenmarkViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will be played at Anfield in Merseyside, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT / 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Fulham Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFUL
62
C. Kelleher
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
2
J. Gomez
26
A. Robertson
4
V. van Dijk
8
D. Szoboszlai
11
M. Salah
17
C. Jones
38
R. Gravenberch
18
C. Gakpo
7
L. Diaz
1
B. Leno
33
A. Robinson
31
I. Diop
15
J. Cuenca
2
K. Tete
18
A. Pereira
20
S. Lukic
17
A. Iwobi
16
S. Berge
11
A. Traore
7
R. Jimenez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are starting to see their key players return to action. Alisson Becker made his long-awaited comeback during midweek, keeping a clean sheet against Girona with five impressive saves. Diogo Jota has returned to training and may be in contention for Saturday's game, while Federico Chiesa is also nearing full fitness.

One notable absence will be Alexis Mac Allister, who is serving a suspension initially set for the Everton clash. After missing the Champions League win due to yellow card accumulation, he will sit out here as well. Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to fill the void in midfield, while manager Arne Slot faces a decision upfront between Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, should Jota not be ready for a full return.

Fulham team news

On the Fulham side, Calvin Bassey will miss out due to suspension, and Joachim Andersen remains sidelined with a calf injury that has kept him out for three games. This could pave the way for Jorge Cuenca to make his first Premier League start after featuring briefly as a late substitute in prior matches.

In midfield, Harrison Reed is out until 2025 following knee surgery, and winger Reiss Nelson remains doubtful with a hamstring problem that kept him out of the Arsenal game, allowing Adama Traore to step in. Additionally, Tom Cairney will complete his three-match suspension after his red card against Tottenham, having already missed clashes with Brighton and Arsenal.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

FUL

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

