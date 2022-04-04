Watch: Kai Rooney scores lovely curling goal for Man Utd in youth game vs Man City

Kai Rooney scored a lovely curling strike for Manchester United in a youth game against Manchester City over the weekend.

Rooney, son of United's all-time record scorer Wayne, initially joined the club's youth ranks in 2020 and is now working towards following in his father's footsteps at Old Trafford.

The 12-year-old certainly has the same eye for goal based on his latest performance, which came in a derby clash with the Red Devils' local rivals City.

Watch: Kai Rooney's stunning goal against City

Rooney received the ball on the edge of the box and took a touch to set himself before curling an unstoppable shot into the top right-hand corner of the net, and uploaded a video of the goal for his followers to see on Instagram.

