How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund are gearing up for a Club World Cup round of 16 showdown against Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey on Tuesday, with a place in the last eight on the line.

The Bundesliga side cruised through Group F, racking up seven points thanks to wins over Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD, following a cagey stalemate with Fluminense in their opener. While Niko Kovač’s men haven’t quite turned on the style yet, they’ve done enough to top their group — and they’ll be fancied again heading into this tie.

On the flip side, Monterrey have made plenty of noise in Group E. The Mexican giants earned hard-fought draws against Inter Milan and River Plate, before turning on the flair with a statement performance to see off Urawa Red Diamonds — a result that knocked the Argentinians out of the tournament.

New boss Domènec Torrent has wasted no time making his mark. In just three matches, Rayados look sharper, more organised, and full of belief, with several standout names delivering on their potential.

That said, Dortmund will back themselves to do the business. If they hit their stride, the Germans have the quality to see off Monterrey and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am BST (the following day) on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund head into their Club World Cup clash as the clear favorites on paper, but they'll need to tighten things up at the back. Defensive lapses have crept in throughout the tournament, especially in that frantic encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns where their backline looked anything but settled.

One major positive has been Jobe Bellingham, who continues to impress with his versatility, slotting in seamlessly both in central areas and out wide. With Jamie Gittens set for a switch to Chelsea, Julian Brandt appears likely to step back into the starting XI to link up with Karim Adeyemi in attack.

Expect Niko Kovac to stick with the same back-three that started against Ulsan HD, hoping to build on what was arguably Dortmund’s most composed defensive display of the tournament—even if it did come against weaker opposition. Failure to progress to the quarterfinals would be a disaster for the Bundesliga outfit.

Monterrey team news

On the other side, Monterrey arrive full of momentum after their most complete performance of the year, outplaying Urawa Red Diamonds to punch their ticket to the knockouts, while eliminating River Plate in the process.

Domènec Torrent rolled the dice again with yet another tactical tweak, his third change in three games, and it paid off handsomely. His boldest call? Leaving star names Sergio Canales and Lucas Ocampos on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

Whether the Spanish boss restores them to the starting lineup remains to be seen, especially with a tougher test now looming. A return to the setup that earned a draw against Inter Milan in the group opener could be on the cards.

One boost for Monterrey is the return of Jorge Rodríguez from suspension. He’ll slot back into midfield as the Mexican side eyes a giant-killing upset.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links