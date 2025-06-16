How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Benfica FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Boca Juniors and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors and Benfica will get their Club World Cup campaigns underway with a crucial showdown on Monday night, a fixture that could shape the race for a knockout berth in Group C.

With Bayern Munich the heavy favourites to finish top, the battle for second spot is wide open, making this an early must-win for both sides.

Boca arrive in the U.S. with lofty goals, but their recent form has been anything but convincing. Just two victories in their last five outings, alongside two defeats and a draw, paint a picture of a side still searching for consistency.

As for Benfica, they're still licking their wounds after a frustrating domestic campaign. The Portuguese giants only managed to secure the Taca da Liga, falling short in the title race and the Taca de Portugal final.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Boca Juniors and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Boca Juniors vs Benfica kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. C Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Boca Juniors and Benfica will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on Monday, June 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors have suffered a setback ahead of the Club World Cup, with defender Ayrton Costa ruled out after his visa was rejected. Adding to their selection woes, recent recruit Marco Pellegrino is sidelined with a muscle issue and won't feature in the opening round.

Edinson Cavani, now 38 years old, remains the main man up front, while 19-year-old Milton Delgado is a rising star to watch, touted as one of Argentina’s brightest young prospects.

Benfica team news

Meanwhile, Benfica full-back Alvaro Carreras continues to attract serious attention from Real Madrid. However, with no move finalized, the Spaniard is expected to remain in the lineup. As for the starting XI, few surprises are anticipated from the Portuguese side.

Benfica's player sales continue to generate serious income, and Vangelis Pavlidis, fresh off a 29-goal season, could be the next marquee name. The Eagles, however, come into this one winless in their last three, a run that ultimately cost them silverware. All three of those matches saw goals at both ends, a stat Boca's forwards will be eyeing eagerly.

