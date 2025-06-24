How to watch today's Benfica vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Benfica and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will take on Bayern Munich in their third and final Club World Cup group stage fixture at the Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.

Bayern, already assured of progressing to the knockout rounds, lead Group C with two wins from two, while Benfica sit second and will be aiming to break their long-standing winless streak against the German giants. The fixture carries extra intrigue given Benfica's historical struggles against Bayern, having never beaten them in 13 previous European encounters.

How to watch Benfica vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. C Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica approach this match with a largely fit squad but will be without left-back Álvaro Carreras, who is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in their previous match.

The squad otherwise remains strong, featuring experienced names like Ángel Di María—who has already scored three goals in the tournament—and young talents such as António Silva. There are no major injury concerns reported for Benfica ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich have enjoyed a strong start to their Club World Cup campaign, but manager Vincent Kompany will be mindful of player fitness as his side have already secured a place in the next round.

Jamal Musiala, who had been a minor doubt after coming off with a calf concern against Boca Juniors, has returned to training and is expected to be available, though Kompany may exercise caution given Musiala's recent recovery from a hamstring injury.

Bayern’s squad is bolstered by new signings Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof, and there are no fresh suspensions or significant injuries reported, giving Kompany a full array of options for this group decider.

