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Video: The tally continues... Ronaldo keeps chasing his dream and threatens Tony's throne

Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Nassr FC
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star shines at the top

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, continued his impressive form with ‘Al-Alamy’, returning to action to score a superb goal against Al-Najma on Friday evening in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League, underlining his vital role in leading his team to victory.

Ronaldo found the back of the visitors’ net with a superb penalty, which he converted brilliantly in the 56th minute of the second half.

"El Don" returned to score his second goal and his team’s fourth in the 73rd minute with a rocket of a shot, receiving a superb pass from Nawaf Bouchel and finishing it off with great finesse.

With this brace, Ronaldo took his tally to 23 goals, placing him third in the Roshen League’s top scorers’ table, behind Mexican Julian Quintonis, Al-Qadisiyah’s striker (24), and Englishman Ivan Toney, Al-Ahli Jeddah’s star (25).

Read also... Following in the footsteps of Real Madrid and United... Ronaldo makes history with Al-Nassr

Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

The Portuguese legend continued his pursuit of the dream of reaching 1,000 goals in his football career, having now scored 967.

The match saw Ronaldo return to action after a 34-day absence due to a hamstring injury.



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