Borussia Dortmund have dealt a major blow to Real Madrid by officially securing one of the Spanish giants’ top transfer targets this Friday evening.

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German defender Nico Schlotterbeck had been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, particularly as his contract with Dortmund ran until the summer of 2027, making him an attractive target in the transfer market.

On Friday, however, Dortmund announced a contract extension that keeps Schlotterbeck at the club until 2031, effectively ending any immediate transfer talks.

Schlotterbeck joined Dortmund from Freiburg in the summer of 2022 and has since established himself as a key figure, making 155 official appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 18 assists. He has also earned 25 caps for Germany since debuting in 2022.

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A crucial step

Managing director Carsten Kramer underlined the deal’s importance, praising Schlotterbeck’s technical ability and leadership, and stressing his alignment with the club’s long-term project.

Sporting director Lars Ricken stressed that securing his future at this stage was a priority, describing Schlotterbeck as a leader both at club and international level. He also praised the defender’s strong comeback from injury, underlining the club’s belief that he will keep improving and become indispensable.

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Talks proceeded in a positive atmosphere.

Sporting director Ole Bock hailed Schlotterbeck as one of world football’s premier defenders, citing his commanding presence, reading of the game, and combative style. Bock expressed full confidence that the centre-back’s continued presence will drive future success.

Schlotterbeck, for his part, expressed great delight at extending his contract, emphasising that he had not rushed into the decision given its importance, and that negotiations had taken place in a positive atmosphere based on trust. He also noted that the club’s management had presented a clear, ambitious project that convinced him to stay, underlining his determination to win silverware with Borussia Dortmund.

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