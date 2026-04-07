Victory is the key… Why is Gonçalves missing the Al Ahli vs Al Faiha match?

Media reports have revealed the real reason behind the absence of Brazilian star Matheus Gonçalves, of Al-Ahli Jeddah, from the match against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ahli are away to Al-Fayha today, Wednesday, at the Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" reported that German coach Matthias Jaissle, manager of Al-Ahli Jeddah, decided to exclude Gonçalves from the match squad, despite the fact that he is neither suspended nor injured.

The newspaper explained that the reason for this is Jaisle’s fear that the Brazilian player might receive a yellow card in the match, which would mean his absence from the next Roshen League match against Al-Nassr.

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Following the Al-Fayha clash, Al-Ahli will begin their journey in the AFC Champions League, facing Qatari side Al-Duhail next Monday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah in the round of 16.

Once the Asian competitions are over, Al-Ahli will return to the Roshen League, where they will face Al-Nassr on 28 April in the 30th round of the competition.

The two sides are competing for the Saudi Pro League title, with Al-Ahli currently third in the table on 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and level on points with second-placed Al-Hilal, trailing on goal difference.