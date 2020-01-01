‘Sancho ticks all the boxes for Man Utd’ – Fletcher urges Red Devils to complete Dortmund raid

A man who enjoyed considerable success at Old Trafford in his playing days believes a promising winger could help to deliver even more

Jadon Sancho “ticks all the boxes” for and would be a natural fit for what has been a problematic position for the Red Devils at times, says Darren Fletcher.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back in the market for another wideman during the current transfer window.

He acquired Daniel James from Swansea 12 months ago and saw Mason Greenwood thrive at just 18 years of age when given his chance to shine on the right of United’s attacking unit in 2019-20.

More teams

James, though, is yet to fully convince at Old Trafford and Greenwood is expected to become a central frontman at some stage.

With that in mind, Sancho could be the perfect choice to slot into an exciting side and offer a long-term solution to a potential selection headache.

Fletcher believes that would be the case, with Solskjaer urged to retain his interest in the winger.

The former United midfielder concedes that landing the England international will not be easy, with some big numbers being thrown around, but the Scot feels value would be found.

Fletcher said in Metro of Sancho: “At his young age, to be doing what he’s doing at that level of football is fantastic and there’s no doubt that he has got a bright future in the game.

“It’s clearly a position that Manchester United, I feel, have needed for a number of years now, somebody who naturally wants to play off that right-hand side.

“So, I think that it ticks all the boxes in that respect but – at the same time – these transfers are very, very difficult.

“Large sums of money in these times, there’s a lot of circumstances involved in it.

“It’s not just Jadon Sancho and his representatives, it’s Borussia Dortmund, it’s Manchester United and I’m sure there will be other clubs interested in him as well.

Article continues below

“He’d be a fantastic acquisition for anyone who gets him.”

Fletcher helped United to five Premier League titles during his time with the club, including their last under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Solskjer is being charged with the task of pushing the Red Devils back into contention for such honours, with recruitment options such as Sancho being explored in an effort to bring the good times back to Old Trafford.