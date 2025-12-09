How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Raptors are set to host the New York Knicks to start the pivotal NBA game on December 9, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Raptors score 116.4 points per game, while the Knicks score 120.7 points. Additionally, New York outperforms Toronto on the glass, averaging 46 rebounds per game as opposed to Toronto's 42.6.

The Knicks have 27.3 assists per game, while the Raptors lead with 29.5 assists. New York boasts 8.3 steals per game compared to Toronto's 8.9, while the Knicks have 4.3 blocks per game compared to the Raptors' 4.2.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks will meet in a high-voltage NBA game on December 9, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Date December 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Raptors team news

Brandon Ingram is averaging 80.8% from the free-throw line and 46.6% from the field.

Scottie Barnes averages 8.0 rebounds per game, comprising 5.8 defensive and 2.1 offensive rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 1.8 turnovers per game while providing 6.2 assists in 32.2 minutes.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, RJ Barrett Knee injury Out SF, Jamison Battle Ankle injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson is shooting 85.7% from the free-throw line and 47.1% from the field while averaging 28.0 points per game.

Mikal Bridges has an effective 54.2% field goal percentage and averages 16.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

OG Anunoby shoots 47.7% from the field and contributes 15.5 points, 2.1 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Landry Shamet Shoulder injury Out C, Karl-Anthony Towns Calf injury Out

Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The New York Knicks have crushed the Toronto Raptors in their last five head-to-head meetings, winning every one of them. The Knicks have demonstrated their ability to control the tempo and break open games by regularly putting on great offensive performances, including decisive wins like 139-125 on December 24, 2024, and 116-94 on December 1, 2025.

New York has shown the ability to finish well under pressure, even in closer games like the 113-108 victory on December 10, 2024, and the 121-115 victory on February 5, 2025.

During this period, Toronto has found it difficult to match the Knicks' scoring and defensive pressure. The Raptors will need a significant turnaround to change the tide, but if the current trend continues, New York might be ahead once more.

Date Results Dec 01, 2025 Knicks 116-94 Raptors Feb 05, 2025 Knicks 121-115 Raptors Jan 09, 2025 Knicks 112-98 Raptors Dec 24, 2024 Knicks 139-125 Raptors Dec 10, 2024 Knicks 113-108 Raptors

