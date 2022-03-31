Premier League confirms return of five substitutions in 2022-23 after calls from top bosses

The Premier League has announced that five substitutions will be allowed again during English top-flight matches from the 2022-23 campaign.

Said tweak to the rules and regulations of elite competition was trialled during a return to competitive action after a coronavirus-enforced lockdown in 2020.

Many managers have pushed for it to be reintroduced since then, with those calls being heeded at a shareholders meeting on Thursday.

What has been said?

A statement from the Premier League on the organisation's official website reads: “Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players.

“From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time.

“A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet."

OFFICIAL: Premier League teams will be able to make five substitutions per match from next season 🔄 pic.twitter.com/9F0tTXe3N2 — GOAL News (@GoalNews) March 31, 2022

What do Premier League managers think?

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is among the first to have been quizzed on the changes, with the Foxes boss saying: “Certainly having experienced it, I’m very much in favour of it.

“At the beginning I was in favour of three, but having had a look at it, primarily for the health of the players, five works much better.”

Previously, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel had been strong advocates of a return to five substitutes, while Burnley boss Sean Dyche was an opponent to the idea, insisting that it would be a move to favour the elite clubs.

What else has the Premier League announced?

The dates for the summer transfer window have also been confirmed by the Premier League.

That market will open for business on June 10, before closing again at 11pm BST on September 1 in line with other European leagues.

It has also been revealed that from April 4, the Premier League will end its requirement for twice-weekly Covid-19 testing of players and staff – with a move being made to symptomatic testing only.

