How to watch today’s New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Orleans Pelicans will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin the highly anticipated NBA game on December 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Pelicans are 1-17 in Western Conference games, surrendering 123.3 points per game and losing by an average of 10.7 points. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 8-7 against Western Conference opponents, but they are 0-2 in games settled by three points or less.

New Orleans makes 11.5 three-pointers per game, which is only 0.8 fewer than Minnesota's average of 12.3. Minnesota generates 120.6 points per game, which is 2.7 points fewer compared to the 123.3 points the Pelicans give up defensively.

This will be the teams' second encounter this season, with the Timberwolves winning the last game 149-142 in overtime on December 3.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an electrifying NBA game on December 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Trey Murphy III has an average of 6.6 rebounds per game, with 5.2 defensive and 1.4 offensive rebounds.

Derik Queen is producing 12.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field.

Trey Alexander contributes 7.0 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game with an outstanding 85.7 percent field goal percentage.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Karlo Matkovic Calf injury Out SF, Herbert Jones Calf injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards scores on average 29.8 points per game while shooting 82.1 percent from the free-throw line and 49.4 percent from the field.

Rudy Gobert grabs 10.2 rebounds per game, 3.4 of which come on the offensive glass and 6.8 from the defensive end.

Julius Randle is averaging 6.0 assists per game alongside 2.7 turnovers during 33.5 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won four of the last five head-to-head games against the New Orleans Pelicans. In their most recent encounter, which took place on December 3, 2025, the Timberwolves won 149-142 in overtime in a high-scoring contest.

On March 22, 2025, Minnesota won handily 134-93, and on January 8, 2025, they won 104-97. The Pelicans did break through with a 119-115 victory on March 20, 2025, and also won 117-106 on January 4, 2024, demonstrating that they can compete when they execute effectively.

Based on this history, the upcoming game could be another competitive, high-scoring contest, with the Timberwolves wanting to build on their recent success and the Pelicans hoping to restore momentum and avoid another tight loss.

Date Results Dec 03, 2025 Timberwolves 149-142 Pelicans Mar 22, 2025 Timberwolves 134-93 Pelicans Mar 20, 2025 Pelicans 119-115 Timberwolves Jan 08, 2025 Timberwolves 104-97 Pelicans Jan 04, 2024 Pelicans 117-106 Timberwolves

