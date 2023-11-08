'Only way to get out alive' - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique speaks out on explosive Shakira break-up

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has spoken out on his explosive break-up with Shakira and says he's not interested in what's been published about him.

Couple split last year

Bitter feud ensued

Pique opens up on break-up

WHAT HAPPENED? Pique and Shakira annnounced their split in June 2022 after 11 years together amid allegations the Barcelona legend had cheated on the singer. An ugly split followed with Shakira accusing Pique of betraying her while her father was in intensive care. The Colombian superstar also savaged Pique in a diss song where she sang about how she'd "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo." The former defender promptly fired back by driving around in said £8,000 Renault car. Pique has now spoken about the saga and says the public have no idea what really went on between the couple.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If I had given importance to what they say about me now I would be locked in an apartment or I would have thrown myself off the sixth floor," he told RAC1. "The only way to get out of all this alive is to ignore it. I can't go out every day to deny things that aren't real. I don't want to talk about it and I won't talk about it, but of everything that has happened, people don't know even 10 per cent of what happened."

THE GOSSIP: Pique made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia official with a post on Instagram back in January. Shakira responded with another video on social media, which saw her signing about how she "might kill my ex" in yet another dig at the former Barcelona star.

WHAT NEXT? Pique continues to work on his seven-a-side Kings League project and recently launched the Kings League Americas, which is due to start in January 2024 and will be based in Mexico.