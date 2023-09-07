NFL games this week: dates, times and channels

Angelica Daujotas
NFL preseason - Tom BradyGetty Images
It's back. Preparing to take over our screens for another action-packed 18 weeks, the NFL is gearing up for its first week of fixtures. Opening night will see Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2023 NFL season in Thursday's opener against the Detroit Lions, followed by a full schedule on Sunday and, of course, Monday Night Football.

If you're looking to score some NFL tickets or find out where you can watch all of this season's action, GOAL has you covered with a full schedule of this week's events:

NFL WEEK ONE SCHEDULE

WeekDateFixtureTime (ET)VenueHow to watch
Week 1Thursday 7 September, 2023Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs8:20 PMArrowhead StadiumFuboTV, NBC, DirecTV
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons1:00 PMMercedes-Benz StadiumFuboTV, FOX
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens1:00 PMM&T Bank StadiumFuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns1:00 PMCleveland Browns StadiumFuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts1:00 PMLucas Oil StadiumFuboTV, FOX
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings1:00 PMU.S. Bank StadiumFuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints1:00 PMCaesers SuperdomeFuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PMAcrisure StadiumFuboTV, FOX
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders1:00 PMFedExFieldFuboTV, FOX
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears4:25 PMSoldier FieldFuboTV, FOX
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos4:25 PMEmpower Field at Mile HighFuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers4:25 PMSoFi StadiumFuboTV, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN+
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots4:25 PMGilette StadiumFuboTV, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN+
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks4:25 PMLumen FieldFuboTV, FOX
Week 1Sunday 10 September, 2023Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants8:20 PMMetLife StadiumFuboTV, NBC
Week 1Monday 11 September, 2023Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets8:15 PMMetLife StadiumFuboTV, ESPN+, ABC
