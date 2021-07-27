Manchester United confirm Varane agreement with defender set for £41m Old Trafford switch

The two clubs have announced the 28-year-old defender will be moving to the Premier League, with final terms now being ironed out

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement with Real Madrid for the signing of Raphael Varane.

The 28-year-old centre-back will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second major signing of the summer after the arrival of Jadon Sancho earlier in the month.

The two clubs agreed a fee, understood to be £34million ($47m) plus add ons, on Monday and the deal is now subject to medical before Varane signs what will be a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

What has been said?

A statement from the Premier League club read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised."

What do we know about the deal?

There was progress made in negotiations between the two clubs over the weekend, with agreements reached on personal terms and a final agreement reached on a fee on Monday.

Goal understands the base fee is £34m plus £7m ($9m) in add-ons, meaning United could shell out as much as £41m ($56m).

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will pay a solidarity payment of £1m to the defender's former club Lens.

The deal is for four years, plus a 12-month extension option. Varane will come to the UK after he and his family have sorted their visas and they will have to quarantine on arrival. His medical will be after the quarantine period has ended.

Why Varane?

United have been working on a deal for the France international since concluding the transfer of Sancho. He has won the Champions League four times and the World Cup once and his winning mentality will be a boost to Solskjaer’s side.

His current deal with Madrid was due to expire next year but he made it clear to the Liga giants he did not want to sign fresh terms as he wanted a fresh challenge. Madrid knew if they did not sell this summer they risked losing him on a free transfer next year, as they did with Sergio Ramos this summer.

