'My mum told me to come back!' - Man Utd ace Rojo opens up on dream return to Estudiantes

The defender has moved back to Argentina in search of regular football and he is looking forward to a "beautiful challenge" in his homeland

defender Marcos Rojo has explained his decision to re-join Estudiantes on loan until the end of the season, revealing that his mother played a role in his January move.

Rojo signed a short-term contract with the Argentine club last week after falling down the squad pecking order at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 29-year-old came close to leaving United last summer amid reported interest from , but he ended up staying put for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Rojo publicly stated that he was happy in Manchester back in October, but also expressed a desire to play more often with a view to earning a spot in 's squad for the Copa America, which kicks off in June.

The versatile defender has only featured in three Premier League games this term, with the majority of his appearances coming in cup competitions.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have formed a solid centre-back partnership which Solskjaer continues to favour, leaving Rojo with little choice but to consider his future.

The Argentine is contracted to remain at Old Trafford until 2021 and Solskjaer has left the door open for him to return to the club and fight for a place in his line up once again.

However, Rojo has now spoken out on his return to Estudiantes - the club where he began his career - revealing he jumped at the chance to retrace his steps and reunite with his family.

“Many things came together," he told El Intransigente. "I need to play, return to my level, the family insisted, my old woman told me to come back.

"I had many offers to go to other clubs, but what's better than being at home. I hope to be on the pitch as soon as possible.

“I want to go to practice and be with the boys as soon as possible. I’m very happy. It’s something I dreamed of, there was a chance and it could be done. I talked to Sebastian (Veron) quite a lot but one day my head clicked and I decided to return. It all came together.

“I suffered a lot of injuries lately, I went to the bench a lot. And I needed to compete and what better than to do it at home.

"Argentine football grew a lot and this is going to be a beautiful challenge. I talked with almost everyone and they helped me at this time. I don’t know what to say to the fans, it’s incredible.”

Rojo could be in line for his debut when Estudiantes take in a trip to Newell's Old Boys next Saturday.

United, meanwhile, are about to take in a much-needed rest as the Premier League shuts down for two weeks over the winter break, before returning to action with a huge clash at on February 17.