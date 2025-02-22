How to watch today's Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The concluding game of matchday 26 will either see the Reds extend their lead atop the standings table, or in a way help title contenders Arsenal in case the Cityzens manage to pick up maximum points on the evening.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Most notably, Erling Haaland remains a doubt after the forward sustained a knock in last weekend's 4-0 win over Newcastle and watched the Champions League knockout stage play-offs second leg defeat to Real Madrid as an unused substitute in the midweek.

As it is, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb and Rodri are sure to miss out. Meanwhile, whether or not Haaland is passed fit for the tie, Omar Marmoush should feature in the XI.

Liverpool team news

While Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are expected to miss the trip due to injuries, Cody Gakpo is a major doubt.

Elsewhere, Liverpool manager Arne Slot would also exercise caution with Conor Bradley's hamstring issue.

Historically, Mohamed Salah is a goal or assist short of Steven Gerrard's 14 G/A against City in the competition.

