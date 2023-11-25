Were Man City robbed by VAR? Alisson bailed out after dropping ball as Ruben Dias goal is controversially ruled out for foul on Liverpool goalkeeper

City supporters were absolutely furious after VAR agreed with the decision to rule out Dias' goal - but should it have stood?

Manchester City could only claim a point against Liverpool in Saturday's blockbuster Premier League clash, with Trent Alexander-Arnold cancelling out Erling Haaland's opener at the Etihad Stadium.

The game wasn't without controversy, however, with Ruben Dias seeing his goal from close range ruled out for a foul on Alisson as Julian Alvarez's corner was swung in right underneath the Brazilian goalkeeper, who dropped the ball under pressure from Manuel Akanji.

But was it the correct call to penalise the City player? Referee Chris Kavanagh felt the contact was enough to make Alisson fumble into Dias' path, although City will undoubtedly be furious that the goal wasn't given, even after a VAR check.

