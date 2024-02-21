Chelsea Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: It's Cole Palmer's prize to lose as Mykhailo Mudryk tumbles

The Blues have taken one step forwards and two steps back, but who has shone brightest amid their continuing struggles?

Any optimistic Chelsea supporters who had hoped for a swift change in fortunes under Mauricio Pochettino will be sorely disappointed. The Blues have been unable to shake off the malaise that engulfed them in the second half of last season, regularly taking one step forward and two steps back.

There have been significant mitigating circumstances, though, with incessant injury problems depriving the Argentine tactician of various key players at one point or another.

With Pochettino finding himself in a firefight, GOAL has rated every Chelsea player's performance so far this season to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the club's Player of the Season award...

Last update: December 9, 2023.