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Ligue 1
team-logoLorient
Stade du Moustoir
team-logoToulouse
Book Lorient vs Toulouse Tickets
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How to get Lorient vs Toulouse tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Lorient take on Toulouse in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lorient take on Toulouse on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Stade du Moustoir in Lorient.

Across their last five head-to-head encounters in Ligue 1, the matchup has been evenly balanced with two wins apiece and a draw. Both clubs are looking to build early-season momentum and establish themselves higher up the league table following closely contested finishes in previous seasons.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lorient vs Toulouse, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lorient vs Toulouse Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lorient vs Toulouse takes place at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 4
Stade du Moustoir

How to buy Lorient vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between FC Lorient and Toulouse FC at the Stade du Moustoir, you can use the following primary methods:

  • Official Club Website: The most direct and reliable option is to check the official ticket portal on FC Lorient's official website. Because Lorient is the home team, tickets are usually released to club members and season ticket holders first, followed by a general public sale depending on availability.
  • Stadium Box Office: If tickets remain available closer to matchday, you can purchase them directly at the Stade du Moustoir ticket office in Lorient.
  • Secondary Resale Platforms: If official channels are sold out, tickets can be found on fan-to-fan marketplaces and secondary ticket aggregators such as StubHub.
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How much do Lorient vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between FC Lorient and Toulouse FC at the Stade du Moustoir generally vary based on your choice of seating category.

  • Starting Prices: On secondary ticket marketplaces and resale platforms such as StubHub, tickets typically start from around €33 to €36 for standard general admission or behind-the-goal sections (such as the Virages).
  • Average Prices: Most standard seats across the lateral and central grandstands range higher, with average market rates falling around €50 to €55.
  • Premium & VIP Seating: Better views in prime central sections or hospitality packages can cost significantly more depending on availability and demand.
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Lorient vs Toulouse Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lorient vs Toulouse Form

Lorient have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Nice in Ligue 1 on August 22, while their heaviest result in the run was a 4-1 defeat to Elversberg in a friendly on August 15. They did show attacking quality earlier in pre-season, beating UNFP FC 5-1 and winning 2-0 at Guingamp. Across the five matches, Lorient scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Toulouse have one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-2 defeat at Lyon in Ligue 1 on August 22. They also lost 1-2 to Hamburger SV in pre-season, though wins over Al-Ain and Real Sociedad showed they can perform. Toulouse scored five goals and conceded six across the five games.

FCL

FCL - Form

EAG
W0-2
UNF
W5-1
SCO
L2-1
ELV
L4-1
NCE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TFC

TFC - Form

ROD
D1-1
RSO
W2-1
ALA
W0-1
HSV
L1-2
OL
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lorient vs Toulouse: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on March 21, 2026, when Toulouse won 1-0 at home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Stade du Moustoir in November 2025. Across the last five Ligue 1 fixtures between them, Toulouse have won twice, Lorient have won twice, and one match ended level, with the head-to-head record closely balanced.

Head to Head

LorientDrawToulouse
0
2
3
Ligue 1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
1
FT
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
2
FT
Ligue 1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
1
FT
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
0
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
1
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

Lorient vs Toulouse Standings

In the current Ligue 1 table, Lorient sit 10th while Toulouse are placed 16th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
110040+43
W
2
LensLensRCL
110052+33
W
3
LilleLilleLIL
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110020+23
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
110010+13
W
6
BrestBrestB29
10102201
D
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
10102201
D
8
Le MansLe MansLEM
10102201
D
9
RennesRennesREN
10102201
D
10
LorientLorientFCL
10100001
D
11
NiceNiceNCE
10100001
D
12
Paris FCParis FCPAR
10100001
D
13
TroyesTroyesTRO
10100001
D
14
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
100101-10
L
15
AngersAngersSCO
100102-20
L
16
ToulouseToulouseTFC
100102-20
L
17
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
100125-30
L
18
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
100104-40
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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