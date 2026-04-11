League title glory: Al-Nassr sets a new club record with Ronaldo’s help

Al-Nassr reached a new milestone by beating Al-Akhdoud 2-0 on Matchday 28 of the Saudi Roshen League, underlining its superiority and maintaining its strong form this season.

The win underlines Al-Nassr’s technical solidity and tactical discipline, both in attack and defence, strengthening their title grip at the summit and edging them closer to the championship in the remaining rounds.

The win extended Al-Nassr’s current run to four straight league victories, surpassing their 13-match streak from the 2013–2014 campaign.

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Notably, the 2013–2014 campaign ended with the club lifting the Saudi crown two points clear of runners-up Al-Hilal.

On the road, the team extended its winning run to eight matches—matching its all-time best—thanks to a blend of mental resilience and tactical discipline.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute, leaving him just two goals shy of 100 in the Roshen League.

The win lifted Al-Nassr to 73 points at the summit, while Al-Akhdoud stayed on 16 in 17th place, trimming the gap to second-placed Al-Hilal to five points.



