How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks to start the thrilling NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Bucks are scoring 115.8 points per game, while the Knicks are scoring 120.8. Milwaukee has 40 rebounds per game, while New York has 45.8.

The Bucks are right behind the Knicks with 27.3 assists. New York averages 8.2 steals per game, while Milwaukee is just behind with 8.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an exciting NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date November 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson is shooting 84.9% from the free-throw line and 48.1% from the field while scoring 28.6 points per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 12.3 rebounds per game, comprising 9.1 defensive and 3.2 offensive rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 16.3 points, grabbing 4.6 rebounds, and dishing out 4.7 assists per game while shooting 51.3% efficiently.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Landry Shamet Shoulder injury Out PF, OG Anunoby Hamstring injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Myles Turner is shooting 43.2% from the field and averaging 12.4 points, 1.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Kyle Kuzma averages 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 49.4% from the field.

Ryan Rollins is shooting 49.2% from the field and averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Giannis Antetokounmpo Groin injury Out SG, Kevin Porter Jr. Knee injury Out

New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

The New York Knicks have dominated this series based on the last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them by sizable margins.

The Knicks have often outscored the Bucks, winning games like 140-106 on January 13, 2025, and 116-94 on November 9, 2024. Even though the Bucks won 121-111 on October 29, 2025, the Knicks still seem to be in control due to their potent offensive performances, such as their 122-109 victory on April 8, 2024.

Milwaukee will need to duplicate its most recent performance in order to change momentum, but New York's tendency to score goals quickly and keep control late in games may give them another advantage if current trends continue.

Date Results Oct 29, 2025 Bucks 121-111 Knicks Mar 29, 2025 Knicks 116-107 Bucks Jan 13, 2025 Knicks 140-106 Bucks Nov 09, 2024 Knicks 116-94 Bucks Apr 08, 2024 Knicks 122-109 Bucks

