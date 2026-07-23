A Spanish coach has revealed the qualities that Portugal's Samu Costa, the Real Mallorca midfielder, would bring to Al-Nassr should his transfer be completed officially.

Al-Nassr have struck an agreement with Real Mallorca to sign Samu Costa in the current summer transfer window, for nine million euros, according to press reports.

Spanish coach David Martinez told the "Al-Arabiya" channel: "I know Samu Costa well, as he plays for Real Mallorca, a club that is always fighting to avoid relegation to the second division."

He added: "Samu Costa will add strength to the team, as well as balance on the defensive side, because he is a tactically sharp player, and he usually reads matches very well."

Martinez continued: "He is not technically gifted, but he makes a lot of good decisions during matches, and he usually prefers to play in his own team's half rather than in the opposing team's half."

The Spaniard went on: "He always maintains the rhythm of matches, which will help the forwards a great deal, and therefore his role will be essential in achieving balance in the team's defence."

Turning to his position on the pitch, Martinez said: "With (Ange) Postecoglou, Al-Nassr will play attacking football, and they will try to dominate matches through short passes and moving the ball forward to play in the opponent's half."

He added: "Samu Costa can play in the midfield position or in any other position, but this will depend on who plays alongside him, and he can also play between the two centre-backs to build attacks."

On his relationship with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, the Spanish coach said: "From my point of view, a coach always wants players who know each other, because the adaptation period is short, and this relationship will be beneficial for the club."

He concluded: "Samu Costa can create balance, and I am certain that Cristiano Ronaldo will welcome him greatly, and that will be beneficial for Al-Nassr."