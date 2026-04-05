How to watch today's Wrexham vs Southampton Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Wrexham vs Southampton as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Wrexham vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wrexham vs Southampton kick-off time

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Today's game between Wrexham and Southampton will kick-off at 7 Apr 2026, 20:00.

Match Preview

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With both clubs firmly in the hunt for playoff positions as the season reaches its business end, this match represents a critical junction in their respective promotion bids. Wrexham, bolstered by their vocal home support, will be looking to capitalise on their formidable home form to leapfrog their rivals, while Hull City enters the tie aiming to prove their credentials as serious contenders for a return to the top flight.

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Southampton Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager T. Eckert

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last match SOU 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Southampton 2 - 1 Wrexham 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: