Wrexham head down to Vicarage Road for a Championship clash with Watford, hoping to grab a result that keeps their playoff push on track.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Watford vs Wrexham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Watford vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Watford vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Vicarage Road Stadium

Watford vs Wrexham kicks off on 17 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

After tough back-to-back losses against Chelsea in the FA Cup and Hull, Wrexham walked into last Friday’s Welsh derby with Swansea under real pressure. The stakes were clear: if Swansea won, they’d close the gap to just two points. Instead, Wrexham rose to the occasion, sealing a morale-boosting 2–0 victory that not only delivered derby bragging rights but also kept them firmly in the promotion chase.

Hull’s shock 3–0 defeat to West Brom the following day meant Wrexham finished the weekend just three points off fifth place. Southampton remain hot on their heels, but Phil Parkinson will be urging his players to stay focused, especially with six of their final nine fixtures coming away from the Racecourse Ground. Encouragingly, Wrexham have been strong on the road, picking up 27 points from 17 away games and avoiding defeat since their December trip to Swansea.

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Watford, meanwhile, know the margin for error is slim. Only a win will realistically keep their promotion hopes alive. Ed Still has overseen a balanced start - two wins, two draws, two defeats - but Saturday’s 3–1 loss at Stoke leaves the Hornets vulnerable, sitting just a point above their opponents. With Watford’s reputation for quick managerial changes, Still faces the dual challenge of proving his long-term worth while keeping the team in the hunt for a top-six finish.

Key stats & injury news

Watford are still missing Jeremy Ngakia, Kwadwo Baah and Rocco Vata, so their options remain limited.

On the Wrexham side, Parkinson may well stick with the same lineup that got the job done against Swansea, provided no new knocks crop up. However for the visitors, George Dobson is serving the final game of his suspension, while Liberato Cacace, Ben Sheaf and Kieffer Moore remain unavailable.

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At Vicarage Road, Watford’s home form has been solid overall - they rank eighth in the division on that front - but recent results tell a different story. Just two wins from their last six league outings at home underline the inconsistency that has kept them from climbing higher.

Team news & squads

Watford vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Still Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WAT Last match WRE 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Wrexham 2 - 2 Watford 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: