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Bundesliga
team-logoFreiburg
Europa-Park Stadion
team-logoSchalke 04
Book Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Tickets
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How to get Freiburg vs Schalke 04 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Freiburg take on Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Freiburg take on Schalke 04 on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

Historical head-to-head records favor Freiburg, who have claimed 11 wins to Schalke’s 8 victories across their 24 previous competitive meetings. Freiburg have dominated recent top-flight clashes between the sides, securing 5 wins and 1 draw over their last 6 Bundesliga fixtures against Schalke.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Schalke 04, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga kick-off?

Freiburg vs Schalke 04 kicks off at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
Europa-Park Stadion

How to buy Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets?

Tickets for the Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Schalke 04 can be purchased through several channels:

  • Official Club Ticket Store: The primary and safest way to buy tickets is directly through SC Freiburg's official ticketing portal. Priority access is typically given to official club members before any remaining tickets are released for general public sale.
  • Official Ticket Resale Market (Zweitmarkt): If the match sells out during general sale, SC Freiburg operates an official secondary ticket exchange where season ticket holders or club members sell back seats at face value.
  • Visiting Supporters Section: Schalke 04 fans looking to sit in the away section should purchase tickets directly through FC Schalke 04's official ticket service or member ballot.
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How much do Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bundesliga fixture between SC Freiburg and FC Schalke 04 vary depending on the tier, seating location, and purchasing platform:

  • Official General Admission (Face Value): Standing room tickets at the Europa-Park Stadion typically cost around €15 to €20, while standard seating ranges from approximately €35 to €70 depending on the category and view.
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium matchday experiences with lounge access and dining amenities start around €100 to €150+ per ticket.
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Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Form

Freiburg arrive with a perfect record across their last five matches, winning all five and conceding just once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Paderborn in the Bundesliga, and they also put five past Fortuna Düsseldorf in the DFB-Pokal. Across those five games, Freiburg scored 13 goals and conceded one, a sequence that reflects both attacking output and defensive solidity.

Schalke have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. The draw came most recently, a 0-0 result at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Their only win in the period was a 5-2 extra-time victory over Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal. Schalke scored seven goals across the five games and conceded nine.

SCF

SCF - Form

F95
W1-5
MOT
W4-1
SVW
W4-1
SCP
W0-1
BMG
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
S04

S04 - Form

RMA
L0-3
HAL
W2-5
FCA
L3-0
FCB
D0-0
FCU
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Freiburg vs Schalke 04: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2023, when Freiburg won 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Freiburg have won four and Schalke none, with one result going in Freiburg's favour on each occasion they hosted. Freiburg have scored 14 goals in those five matches; Schalke have scored two.

Head to Head

FreiburgDrawSchalke 04
5
0
0
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
4
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
2
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
4
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
2
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
4
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
16Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored0/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
330082+69
W
W
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
321093+67
D
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
321072+57
W
D
W
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
320193+66
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
320187+16
L
W
W
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
311185+34
D
W
L
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
311163+34
L
W
D
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
311178-14
W
L
D
10
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
311156-14
D
W
L
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
311134-14
W
D
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
311157-24
D
L
W
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
310267-13
W
L
L
14
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
310268-23
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
301204-41
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
3012410-61
L
L
D
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
3003312-90
L
L
L
18
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
3003012-120
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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