1998 and 2018 World Cup winners France reached their third consecutive semifinal after beating Morocco 2-0 at Boston Stadium on Thursday.

Top scorer Kylian Mbappé notched his eighth goal of the tournament before Ousmane Dembélé doubled Les Blues' lead as France overcame the team they beat in the 2022 World Cup semifinals prior to their agonizing penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the final.

Now Didier Deschamps' men will face fellow European opposition in the form of Spain.

Another late goal from Arsenal's Mikel Merino handed La Roja a slender victory, as Luis de la Fuente's team edged past Belgium 2-1 at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday.

Fabián Ruiz had given the 2010 World Cup winners a first-half lead before Charles De Ketelaere equalized for the Red Devils.

Merino was on target for Spain when they toppled Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16, and he repeated the trick in the quarterfinals. But does his side have enough to beat favorites France?

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at France vs Spain, and how much they will cost.

When is France vs Spain World Cup kick-off?

The first semifinal will take place at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium).

World Cup - Semi Finals Dallas Stadium

How to buy France vs Spain World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do France vs Spain World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

France vs Spain World Cup: Everything you need to know

France vs Spain Form

France vs Spain: Recent Head-to-Head Record