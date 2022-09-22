FIFA 23 stadium list - all 105 licensed grounds on PlayStation & Xbox

La Bombonera Boca Juniors FIFA 23EA Sports
FIFA 23 brings back a couple of classic stadiums while introducing others for the first time in the video game series

Not all aesthetic components of football video games matter much - think barely noticeable changes to menus - but stadiums absolutely do make a difference in immersing users in the experience. Fortunately, FIFA 23 boasts a wide array of grounds, both big and small, in an effort to make the game EA Sports' most realistic title yet.

From the venues themselves to custom crowd chants, fans will be eager to see how the stadiums feel in the latest edition of the franchise.

GOAL takes a look at every licensed stadium available in FIFA 23, which will be released worldwide on September 30.

New stadiums in FIFA 23

There are five fresh licensed grounds that have never appeared in a FIFA title as well as two that return from temporary absences.

Manchester City Academy Stadium and Banc of America Stadium both host women's football matches as EA Sports bolsters its offerings there.

Stadium

Team(s)

Manchester City Academy Stadium

Manchester City Women's team

Philips Stadion

PSV

Europa-Park Stadium

Freiburg

El Sadar

Osasuna

Banc of California Stadium

LAFC

La Bombonera

Boca Juniors

Allianz Stadium

Juventus

FIFA 23 PSV Philips StadionEA Sports

Premier League stadiums in FIFA 23

EA Sports again boasts a full 20-club roster of Premier League stadiums in FIFA 23, with popular places such as Anfield, Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford still available to play in any game mode.

However, Nottingham Forest's City Ground will be available as a free-to-download post-launch addition as EA Sports puts the finishing touches on the home of the newly promoted club.

Stadium

Team(s)

Anfield

Liverpool

Craven Cottage

Fulham

Elland Road

Leeds

Emirates Stadium

Arsenal

Etihad Stadium

Manchester City

Goodison Park

Everton

Community Stadium

Brentford

King Power Stadium

Leicester City

London Stadium

West Ham

Molineux Stadium

Wolves

Old Trafford

Manchester United

Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace

St James' Park

Newcastle

St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton

Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

The Amex Stadium

Brighton

The City Ground

Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham

Villa Park

Aston Villa

Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth

English Football League stadiums in FIFA 23

In addition to the full stock of Premier League locales, there will be substantial offerings in England's lower divisions.

There are a total of 14 English Football League stadiums in FIFA 23.

Stadium

Team(s)

Bramall Lane

Sheffield United

Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City

Carrow Road

Norwich City

Fratton Park

Portsmouth

Kirklees Stadium

Huddersfield Town

Loftus Road

QPR

MKM Stadium

Hull City

Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough

Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Bet365 Stadium

Stoke City

Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City

The Hawthorns

West Brom

Turf Moor

Burnley

Vicarage Road

Watford

Women's Super League stadiums in FIFA 23

The long-awaited introduction of the WSL to the video game space is here, as first revealed in July, and EA Sports has brought the home of the Manchester City's Women's team to life.

Stadium

Team(s)

Academy Stadium

Manchester City

Bundesliga stadiums

While Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena remains out of the game, 16 other Bundesliga venues are included, with Bayer Leverkusen's BayArena and Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park among the highlights.

Stadium

Team(s)

BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen

BORUSSIA-PARK

Borussia Monchengladbach

Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt

Europa-Park Stadium

Freiburg

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Stuttgart

MEWA ARENA

Mainz

Olympiastadion

Hertha Berlin

PreZero Arena

Hoffenheim

Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig

RheinEnergieStadion

Koln

Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund

Stadion An der Alten Forsterei

Union Berlin

VELTINS-Arena

Schalke

Volkswagen Arena

Wolfsburg

wohninvest Weserstadion

Werder Bremen

WWK Arena

Augsburg Arena

Bundesliga 2. stadiums in FIFA 23

Fancy a trip to Germany's second division?

You're in luck, as FIFA 23 boasts six Bundesliga 2. stadiums, with Hannover, Hamburg and Arminia Bielefeld among those represented.

Stadium

Team(s)

Dusseldorf-Arena

Fortuna Dusseldorf

Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Hannover

Home Deluxe Arena

Paderborn, Verl

Max-Morlock-Stadion

Nurnberg

SchucoArena

Arminia Bielefeld

Volksparkstadion

Hamburg

La Liga stadiums in FIFA 23

Just as with the Bundesliga, there are 16 Spanish top-flight stadiums available in FIFA 23, with El Sadar appearing for the first time in the history of the franchise.

The Santiago Bernabeu and Wanda Metropolitano will be fan favourites, but EA Sports was unable to agree a deal to bring Barcelona's Camp Nou back into the mix.

Stadium

Team(s)

Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Getafe

ABANCA-Balaidos Stadium

Celta Vigo

Benito Villamarin Stadium

Real Betis

Ceramica Stadium

Villarreal

Montilivi Stadium

Girona

Vallecas Stadium

Rayo Vallecano

El Sadar

Osasuna

Jose Zorrilla Stadium

Real Valladolid

Mestalla Stadium

Valencia

San Mames Stadium

Athletic Club

Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Nuevo Mirandilla

Cadiz

Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla

RCDE Stadium

Espanyol

Reale Arena

Real Sociedad

Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid

FIFA 23 Real Valladolid stadiumEA Sports

Segunda Division stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium

Team(s)

El Alcoraz

Huesca

Ciutat de Valencia Stadium

Levante

Gran Canaria Stadium

Las Palmas

Mendizorroza Stadium

Alaves

Rosaleda Stadium

Malaga

Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium

Granada

Municipal de Butarque

Leganes

Municipal de Ipurua

Eibar

Ligue 1 stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium

Team(s)

Groupama Stadium

Lyon

Velodrome

Marseille

Parc des Princes

PSG

Serie A stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium

Team(s)

Allianz Stadium

Juventus

San Siro

AC Milan, Inter

Liga Portugal stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium

Team(s)

Dragao Stadium

Porto

Benfica Stadium

Benfica

MLS stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium

Team(s)

Banc of California Stadium

LAFC, Angel City FC

BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps

Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy

Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders, OL Reign

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United

Providence Park

Portland Timbers, Portland Thorna

Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

New York Red Bulls, NJ/NY Gotham FC

International stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium

Team(s)

Ataturk Olympic Stadium

Turkey

Wembley Stadium

England

Rest of world stadiums in FIFA 23

Stadium

Team(s)

Donbass Arena

Shakhtar Donetsk

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Ajax

King Abdullah Sports City

Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia

King Fahd Stadium

Al Hilal, Al-Shabab

La Bombonera

Boca Juniors

Philips Stadium

PSV

Presidente Peron Stadium

Racing Club

Ricardo E. Bochini Stadium

Independiente

