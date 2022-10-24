FIFA 23 best young players: Career mode’s top strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers

GOAL takes a look at the wonderkids with the highest potential on FIFA 23 across all positions on the pitch

Career Mode is one of the most popular aspects of EA Sports' FIFA and that is no different for FIFA 23.

The challenge is to build a squad that is capable of competing now and into the future as the game progresses. In order to do so, you have to delve into the transfer market and ideally, your scouts will be on the lookout for wonderkids.

To help you on your way in FIFA 23 Career Mode, GOAL takes a look at the best young forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers aged 20 or under on the game. So, the likes of Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr, while still relatively young, are excluded from this list.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Best young strikers & forwards on FIFA 23

#

Player

Age

Club

PO

CR

PR

1

A. Fati

19

Barcelona

LW

79

90

2

A. Nusa

17

Club Brugge

LW

68

88

3

Y. Moukoko

17

Borussia Dortmund

ST

69

88

4

R. Cherki

19

Lyon

LW

73

88

5

J. Gelhardt

20

Leeds United

ST

72

87

6

K. Adeyemi

20

Borussia Dortmund

ST

75

87

7

Savio

18

PSV

RW

70

86

8

Kayky

19

Pacos de Ferreira

RW

66

86

9

L. Romero

17

Lazio

RW

67

86

10

M. Cancellieri

20

Lazio

RW

73

86

11

F. Conceicao

19

Ajax

RW

72

86

12

M. Olise

20

Crystal Palace

RW

76

86

13

N. Madueke

20

PSV

RW

77

86

14

D. Moreira

18

Benfica

LW

67

85

15

A. Garnacho

18

Manchester United

LW

64

85

16

H. Araujo

20

Benfica

ST

71

85

17

M. Lazetic

18

AC Milan

ST

65

85

18

M. Soule

19

Juventus

RW

68

85

19

J. Bakayoko

19

PSV

RW

68

85

20

M. Godts

17

Genk

LW

64

85

21

N. Unuvar

19

Trabzonspor

LW

67

85

22

S. Biuk

19

Hajduk Split

LW

69

85

23

D. Scarlett

18

Portsmouth

ST

65

85

24

E. Zeballos

20

Boca Juniors

RW

72

85

25

A. Elanga

20

Manchester United

RW

74

85

26

B. Sesko

19

RB Salzburg

ST

72

85

27

M. Cho

18

Real Sociedad

ST

70

85

28

O. Popescu

19

FCSB

LW

72

85

29

C. Palmer

20

Manchester City

RW

67

85

30

Hugo Ekitike

20

Paris Saint-Germain

ST

76

85

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was given the No. 10 shirt following Lionel Messi's departure from Camp Nou and much is certainly expected of the Spain international, as he is deemed the best young forward in FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 90.

Club Brugge's 17-year-old attacker Antonio Nusa has a potential rating of 88, as do Lyon forward Rayan Cherki and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

Other more firmly established forwards on the list include Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, Paris Saint Germain attacker Hugo Ekitike and Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, whose potential has Europe's elite on high alert.

Best young midfielders on FIFA 23

#

Player

Age

Club

PO

CR

PR

1

Pedri

19

Barcelona

CM

85

93

2

F. Wirtz

19

Bayer Leverkusen

CAM

82

91

3

J. Bellingham

19

Borussia Dortmund

CM

84

91

4

Moleiro

18

Las Palmas

LM

75

90

5

J. Musiala

19

Bayern Munich

CM

81

90

6

R. Gravenberch

20

Ajax

CM

79

89

7

B. Saka

20

Arsenal

RM

82

89

8

E. Camavinga

19

Real Madrid

CM

79

89

9

Gavi

18

Barcelona

CM

79

88

10

N. Rovella

20

Monza

CM

75

88

11

F. Miretti

19

Juventus

CM

72

87

12

J. Bynoe-Gittens

18

Borussia Dortmund

LM

67

87

13

G. Veron

19

Porto

RM

75

87

14

A. Scott

19

Bristol City

CAM

69

87

15

Yeremy

19

Villarreal

RM

79

87

16

H. Elliott

19

Liverpool

CAM

73

87

17

A. Hlozek

20

Bayer Leverkusen

CAM

77

87

18

Marquinhos

19

Arsenal

RM

73

86

19

P. Torre

19

Barcelona

CAM

69

86

20

A. Fatawu Issahaku

18

Sporting

CAM

67

86

21

A. Guler

17

Fenerbahce

CAM

69

86

22

M. Baturina

19

Dinamo Zagreb

CM

70

86

23

N. Zalewski

20

Roma

LM

74

86

24

C. Chukwuemeka

18

Chelsea

CM

64

86

25

F. Carvalho

20

Liverpool

CAM

73

86

26

N. Williams

20

Athletic Club

RM

74

86

27

X. Simons

19

PSV

CAM

73

86

28

G. Busio

20

Venezia

CM

73

86

29

G. Reyna

19

Borussia Dortmund

CAM

77

86

30

M. Fernandes

18

Sporting

CM

66

85

Having won the Kopa Trophy in 2021, it is little surprise to see Barcelona wonderkid Pedri lead the list of best young midfielders on FIFA 23. The playmaker is already fairly strong, but has the potential to be one of the best players in the game, with a potential rating of 93.

Pedri's Barca team-mate Gavi won the Kopa award for 2022 and isn't far behind his compatriot, with a potential rating of 88. Bundesliga duo Florian Wirtz and Jude Bellingham are actually closest to Pedri in terms of potential, with each boasting a possible rating of 91 on the game.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala can reach a rating of 90 on FIFA 23, while Real Madrid's Edouardo Camavinga and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka are deemed to be among the most precocious midfield talents too.

Best young defenders on FIFA 23

#

Player

Age

Club

PO

CR

PR

1

J. Gvardiol

20

RB Leipzig

CB

81

89

2

N. Mendes

20

Paris Saint-Germain

LB

80

88

3

A. Silva

18

Benfica

CB

66

86

4

G. Scalvini

18

Atalanta

CB

70

86

5

C. Lukeba

19

Lyon

CB

76

86

6

T. Livramento

19

Southampton

RB

75

85

7

M. Gusto

19

Lyon

RB

75

85

8

A. Hickey

20

Brentford

RB

75

85

9

P. Hincapie

20

Bayer Leverkusen

LB

78

85

10

L. Netz

19

Borussia M'gladbach

LB

73

85

11

T. Kouassi

20

Sevilla

CB

73

85

12

A. Fontanarosa

19

Inter

CB

67

84

13

J. Jose Mina

18

Deportivo Cali

RB

64

84

14

N. Mbamba

17

Club Brugge

CB

64

84

15

L. Colwill

19

Brighton

CB

70

84

16

Q. Merlin

20

Nantes

LB

70

84

17

A. Truffert

20

Rennes

LB

75

84

18

J. Branthwaite

20

PSV

CB

68

84

19

L. Stergiou

20

St Gallen

CB

67

84

20

Simo

17

Espanyol

CB

62

83

RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is the best young defender on FIFA 23, with the highest potential - coming in with a rating of 89. The Croatia international keeps up Leipzig's tradition as a conveyor belt of defensive talent, following in the footsteps of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

PSG and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes is close behind Gvardiol with a potential rating of 88, while the likes of Benfica's Antonio Silva and Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini are deemed future stars with potential of 86 each.

Premier League teams Southampton and Brentford boast hot prospects in Tino Livramento and Aaron Hickey respectively.

Best young goalkeepers on FIFA 23

#

Player

Age

Club

PO

CR

PR

1

G. Bazunu

20

Southampton

GK

70

85

2

M. Vandevoordt

20

Genk

GK

70

84

3

G. Restes

17

Toulouse

GK

60

83

4

L. Chevalier

20

LOSC

GK

67

83

5

S. Soares

20

Benfica

GK

65

82

6

L. Miguel Marquines

19

Atletico Nacional

GK

63

82

7

G. Garofani

19

Juventus

GK

61

81

8

K. Peersman

18

PSV

GK

60

81

9

G. Slonina

18

Chicago Fire

GK

66

81

10

D. Alemdar

19

Rennes

GK

72

80

11

R. Neshcheret

20

Dynamo Kyiv

GK

66

80

12

A. Iturbe

18

Atletico Madrid

GK

65

80

Southampton and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has the highest potential of all under-20 goalkeepers in FIFA 23, having the capacity to reach a rating of 85 on the game. Interestingly, when the game starts, Rennes goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar has a higher current rating than Bazunu, but his potential only reaches 80.

Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt was previously the best young goalkeeper on FIFA 22, but has to settle for second best behind Bazunu on FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 84.

Toulouse teen Guillaume Restes could prove a bargain and his potential is not bad at 83, while Lille shotstopper Lucas Chevalier is up there among Ligue 1's best young goalkeepers too.

What is the #1 attribute on FIFA games?

790 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

What is the #1 attribute on FIFA games?

  • 68%Pace
  • 16%Finishing
  • 11%Dribbling
  • 5%Other attribute
790 Votes
