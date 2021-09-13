FIFA 22 ratings: Handanovic, Martinez & Inter's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Inter may not have all of the superstars that helped them break the mould in Serie A last term anymore but they're still among the favourites to lift the Scudetto this season with good reason.

Even with Romelu Lukaku having flown the coop, the Milan outfit still have a host of superb talents, from Milan Skriniar to Lautaro Martinez and the veteran Ivan Perisic.

So, what are the Nerazzurri stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.

Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Milan Skriniar CB 86 Samir Handanovic GK 86 Lautaro Martinez ST 85 Stefan de Vrij CB 85 Nicolo Barella CM 84 Marcelo Brozovic CDM 84 Edin Dzeko ST 83 Hakan Calhanoglu CAM 82 Christian Eriksen CM 82 Denzel Dumfries RB 82 Ivan Perisic LM 81 Joaquin Correa ST 81 Arturo Vidal CM 81 Alessandro Bastoni CB 80 Stefano Sensi CM 80 Alexis Sanchez CF 80 Danilo D'Ambrosio CB 79 Matteo Darmian RWB 78 Matias Vecino CM 78 Aleksandar Kolarov LB 78 Roberto Gagliardini CDM 77 Federico Dimarco LWB 76

Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar was among the most commanding figures at the back in Serie A last season - and he has been rewarded with the highest rating in Inter's squad, at 86.

It puts him on equal footing with club captain and superb shot-stopper Samir Handanovic, who is among the higher-ranking goalkeepers in the game.

The pair are one point ahead of Stefan de Vrij and Lautaro Martinez, both 85, while further down the line Christian Eriksen nabs 82 and Alexis Sanchez is handed an 80.