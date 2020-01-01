FIFA 21 vs PES 2021: Which game will be better?

If you're not sure which game to get, Goal takes a look at what to expect from both popular football video game titles

Every year, in the run up to Christmas, thoughts of gamers inevitably turn to which new video games they'd like to get and there is a particular condundrum pondered by football fans: FIFA or PES?

EA Sports' FIFA series and Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer are among the bestsellers of the video game world, with FIFA surging ahead of its counterpart over the course of the past decade.

However, improvements made to the PES range in recent seasons have helped to win back previously loyal gamers who opted to switch to FIFA, though there will always be fanatics who cannot abide one or the other.

More teams

If you're open to trying FIFA or PES again, to help you compare, Goal takes a look the upcoming games - FIFA 21 and PES 2020 - to give you an idea of what you can expect from both.

FIFA 21 vs PES 2021: which game will have better graphics?

The graphics on FIFA and PES are of a very high quality, with both sets of developers utilising similar approaches in terms of rendering the visual data of the games.

Expect to see incredibly detailed versions of the best players in the world, including how they move as well as their appearance, and the greater detail in the stadiums that games are played in.

With the games set to be released on next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there is plenty of anticipation that graphics in FIFA 21 and PES 2020 will be much better than their predecessors.

Konami has been using the Fox engine for its last seven PES titles and there is speculation that it will use a new engine for ninth-gen consoles. EA Sports, meanwhile, has been using the Frostbite 3 engine for its last four titles.

FIFA 21 vs PES 2021: which game will have better licensing?

EA Sports' FIFA series has long boasted a superior selection of fully licensed teams than Konami's PES and that will no doubt be the case when the new titles are released in 2020.

FIFA 20, for example, has over 700 licensed teams across 37 leagues, including the UEFA , while PES 2020 has 19 fully licensed leagues (out of 24) and only a handful of fully licensed clubs in the Premier League and .

In the past, the sheer absurdity of the fake team names in PES - Man Red or MD White anyone? - contributed to its cult status among avid gamers, but Konami has worked to secure a considerable array of licensing agreements with leagues, including and , in the past five years.

Some of the notable club partnerships for PES 2020 included , and, most notably, , who signed up to an exclusive agreement with Konami which resulted in EA Sports being forced to rename them 'Piemonte Calcio' in FIFA 20.

FIFA 21 vs PES 2021: which game will have better gameplay?

As with anything, when it comes to which gameplay is better, it is often a matter of preference. However, it is notable that the PES series has long been lauded for its strict privileging of realism.

By contrast, FIFA has been described as "arcade" in terms of gameplay style, though that is not necessarily a slight. Indeed, it appears that FIFA's gamplay pleases a greater number of people judging by the game's superior sales figures.

As mentioned, there has been speculation that Konami will attempt to launch PES 2021 with a new game engine, which, while it will theoretically bring gameplay improvements, also comes with risks of bugs.

FIFA 21 vs PES 2021: which game will have the best features?

FIFA and PES will continue with the game features that have thus far brought them great success, such as FIFA's Ultimate Team and Career Mode, and PES's MyClub and Master League.

Naturally, any new title will involve tweaks to make the feature offerings better - based on feedback from games, popular opinion and the ideas of developers themselves.

While PES has similar versions of FIFA's Ultimate Team and Career Mode, it does not have a street or indoor football mode such as FIFA's Volta mode, which was rolled out in FIFA 20.

Volta was not the resounding success that EA Sports might have envisaged, but it has its adherents and gave FIFA an added dynamic that was absent in PES, so it should continue.

PES 2021 should, however, have Euro 2021, having previously been gearing up to launch a patch update for PES 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

Interestingly, while Konami managed to scoop the rights to UEFA's European Championship, it will not have the Champions League (or ) after EA Sports landed a deal with UEFA in 2018.

FIFA 21 vs PES 2021: which game will be cheaper?

In terms of price, PES has been slightly cheaper than FIFA in recent years, but not by much. The cost of each game is not likely to vary too much, but it would be no surprise to see it go up, particularly for next-gen.

To give you an idea of the prices that are expected to be attached to FIFA 21 and PES 2021, it is useful to look at how much the most recent titles cost to buy.

FIFA 20 cost around £60 in the United Kingdom and $60 in the United States, while PES 2020 set buyers back roughly £50 in the UK and $60 in the U.S.

However, those prices rose somewhat for the enhanced editions of the games, which included additional game treats to be used online.

FIFA 20 Ultimate edition was priced at £90 in the UK and $100 in the U.S., while the PES 2020 Legend edition was, once again, cheaper at £60 in the UK and $80 in the U.S.