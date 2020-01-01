Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 4 transfer advice, captain picks and more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign

Gameweek 3 of the 2020-21 Fantasy Premier League campaign saw Jamie Vardy (£10m) rip to shreds, with the striker claiming 17 points as he netted a remarkable hat-trick at the Etihad.

It was, however, a relatively low-scoring gameweek for FPL managers, with an average of just 43 points as the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.1m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) all flopped.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks, Goal is on hand to help as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables as we head into Gameweek 4.

Contents

Gameweek 4 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST) Oct 3 vs 12:30 Oct 3 vs 15:00 Oct 3 Leeds vs Man City 17:30 Oct 3 Newcastle vs 20:00 Oct 4 Leicester vs West Ham 12:00 Oct 4 vs 12:00 Oct 4 vs Sheffield Utd 14:00 Oct 4 vs 14:00 Oct 4 Man Utd vs Spurs 16:30 Oct 4 vs 19:15

Team selection advice

We're only in Gameweek 4 and already over a million FPL managers have activated their Wildcard chip, to relatively underwhelming results so far.

The average score for those who used their Wildcard last week was just 41 points, with the game's big-hitters flattering to deceive in a disappointing gameweek for the majority of players.

Heading into the fourth week of the campaign, the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) is just too good to ignore, with over 700,000 having transferred in the striker.

He followed up his goal against Crystal Palace last time out with a hat-trick in the win over West Ham, the second treble he's managed this season - and we're only in October.

Next up for the Toffees is a meeting with Brighton at Goodison Park and with an England call-up in the bag, it's more than likely that Calvert-Lewin will add to his tally against a Seagulls defence that leaked six goals in two games against .

Vardy (£10m) is another English striker that's bang in form and he'll be brimming with confidence after that incredible hat-trick against Manchester City last time out.

Leicester face West Ham and Aston Villa at home in their next two fixtures, which should provide the 33-year-old with plenty of opportunities to build on his impressive 32-point start to the season.

And those two matches at the King Power offer a decent chance for clean-sheet points, with marauding full-backs James Justin (£4.7m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) also carrying a threat in attacking areas.

What to do with Timo Werner (£9.4m)?

That is a question that many FPL bosses will be mulling over going into Gameweek 4, with the international, despite looking a goal threat whenever he plays, having failed to score in his first three Premier League matches.

His first in a Chelsea shirt did come in the Carabao Cup defeat to , however, and consecutive home matches, against Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively, should prompt you to keep faith in the former star.

Sadio Mane (£11.9m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) are two more that should come into your thoughts ahead of Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa.

Both weren't involved in the Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal and will come back into the XI as Jurgen Klopp looks for a reaction from his side ahead of the international break.

After their humbling against Leicester last time out, Manchester City face a tricky trip to in-form as the managerial minds of Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa go head-to-head.

It promises to be an intriguing Premier League encounter that should see plenty of goals and that'll be music to the ears of those that own Patrick Bamford (£5.8m).

As for City, it remains to be seen if summer signing from Ruben Dias (£5.5m) will be chucked straight in for his debut but they can ill-afford to drop any more points and Guardiola will be desperate for a solution to their defensive issues.

Elsewhere, Wolves, who have made a stuttering start to the 2020-21 campaign, will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways against Fulham at Molineux.

Life back in the Premier League for Scott Parker's side has been tough up to now - with three defeats and 10 goals having been conceded thus far - and Raul Jimenez (£8.6m) is naturally the recommended pick ahead of the fixture.

Indeed, Wolves face Leeds (A), Newcastle (H) and Crystal Palace (H) in their three matches after the clash with Fulham to offer plenty of opportunities to get back on track after the shock 4-0 drubbing at West Ham.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 4?

Who else but Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m)?!

With eight goals in all competitions already this season, the 23-year-old striker is excelling under Carlo Ancelotti and he'll continue to get chances to add to his tally in an attacking line-up that includes the likes of James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Richarlison (£8m).

As for an alternative option, Sterling (£11.5m), who scored twice in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup, will be aiming to get off the mark in the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign and he should cause problems for Leeds' back four at Elland Road.

Top 10 highest-scoring players ahead of Gameweek 4

