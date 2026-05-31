Argentine Hernán Crespo, the former Chelsea striker, believes his compatriot Enzo Fernández, the Blues' midfielder, would be a "perfect signing" for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are pursuing high-profile midfield signings as they rebuild under new manager José Mourinho following a disappointing campaign.

Fernández has already been linked with the club on several occasions, and his public hints about playing at the Bernabéu have drawn criticism.

Former Chelsea manager Liam Rossiner criticised the Argentine star for comments he deemed disrespectful to the club, given that his contract with the Blues remains valid.

In an interview with Koora set to be published later, Crispo stated: "Enzo Fernández has the quality, character and mentality to play for any club in the world."

He added, "Real Madrid are always looking for players capable of handling the highest levels of pressure, and he falls into that category."

Concluding his praise, the Argentine striker stated, "Despite any difficulties he might face at Chelsea, his quality is undisputed, and he could shine in Madrid."

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