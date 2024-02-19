CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2024: Schedule, groups, knockouts, live stream & where to watch

The USWNT, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico are among the teams who will battle it out for a chance to get their hands on the CONCACAF W Gold Cup (or Copa Oro) this year.
California and Texas will welcome some of the best players in women's soccer this February and March, with games available to stream live throughout the tournament.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup, including fixtures, results, and how to watch.
Where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup - live stream & TV channel
The 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup will be available to stream live online with Paramount+.
Paramount+ is a paid streaming service with a monthly subscription fee, but you can avail of a free trial when you first sign up, so you can try it out and see if it suits your needs.
As well as the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, Paramount+ has several other competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, the Italian Serie A and the Argentine Primera Division.
ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game in Spanish for anyone who wishes to follow the game in Espanol.
CONCACAF W Gold Cup groups & schedule
Group A table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A fixtures & results
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Live stream
|Feb 20
|Mexico vs Argentina
|7:30 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 20
|United States vs Dominican Republic
|10:15 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 23
|Dominican Republic vs Mexico
|7:30 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 23
|Argentina vs United States
|10:15 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 26
|Argentina vs Dominican Republic
|7 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 26
|United States vs Mexico
|10:15 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Group B table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Puerto Rico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B fixtures & results
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Live stream
|Feb 21
|Panama vs Colombia
|7:30 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 21
|Brazil vs Puerto Rico
|10:15 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 24
|Puerto Rico vs Panama
|7:30 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 24
|Colombia vs Brazil
|10:15 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 27
|Colombia vs Puerto Rico
|7 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 27
|Brazil vs Panama
|10:15 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
Group C table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paraguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C fixtures & results
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Live stream
|Feb 22
|Costa Rica vs Paraguay
|6:15 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 22
|Canada vs El Salvador
|9 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 25
|Paraguay vs Canada
|5 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 25
|El Salvador vs Costa Rica
|8 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 28
|Canada vs Costa Rica
|6 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 28
|Paraguay vs El Salvador
|9 pm
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
CONCACAF W Gold Cup knockout stage
Quarter-finals
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Live stream
|Mar 2
|TBC
|TBC
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Mar 2
|TBC
|TBC
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Mar 3
|TBC
|TBC
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Mar 3
|TBC
|TBC
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
The quarter-final games will be played on March 2 and March 3, 2024.
Semi-finals
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Live stream
|Mar 6
|TBC
|TBC
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Mar 6
|TBC
|TBC
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
The CONCACAF W Gold Cup semi-finals will be played on March 6, 2024.
Final
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Live stream
|Mar 10
|Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
|TBC
|Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo
The CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2024 final will be played on March 10, 2024.
Who won the last CONCACAF W Gold Cup?
The 2024 edition of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup is the inaugural season of the competition, so history will be made as teams attempt to become the first-ever winner.