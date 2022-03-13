Chelsea being run 'day to day' after sanctions on owner Abramovich - Cech

Chelsea technical director Petr Cech says the club is being run on a "day-to-day" basis after the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

The UK government froze Abramovich's assets last week amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, effectively blocking the 55-year-old's proposed sale of Chelsea.

Abramovich, who invited bids in excess of £2 billion for the club in response to the military conflict, has also been disqualified as a Stamford Bridge director and limitations have been set on what money the Blues can now spend.

What's been said?

Chelsea are still able to honour their remaining 2021-22 fixtures under a 'special licence' from the government, but cannot make any transfers and only season-ticket holders are able to attend matches.

Cech admits that the situation has created a lot of uncertainty but everyone at the club is taking each day as it comes while awaiting clarity on how best to move forward.

“It’s been devastating to watch what’s happening in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the victims of the situation. I hope people will stop suffering," Cech, who played as a goalkeeper for the club for almost a decade, told Sky Sports before their latest Premier League outing against Newcastle.

“When you compare (it) to what’s been happening here, it’s a difficult situation. We have many questions, we don’t have many answers but we are determined to concentrate on things we can control.

“We are going day by day to try and finish the season.”

Pressed on whether the club can continue paying staff wages, Cech replied: “We hope the situation will be clearer soon. We hope people working for the club will be able to get their salaries and to live their lives and work.

“This is a difficult question for me to answer because I don’t have the answers. I don't know what the lessons will be like in days. Without answers, it’s difficult to plan.”

Cech on Tuchel

The future of head coach Thomas Tuchel has also been called into question due to the off-field issues at Chelsea.

Cech says the German's position is secure at the moment, but he can make no guarantees that won't change in the coming days or weeks.

“Thomas has a contract until 2024, as it stands we’ve been told that the contract will be valued,” said Cech. “We hope we will have him as a coach because he’s been brilliant on every level.

“But tomorrow the situation can change and my answer will be irrelevant.”

