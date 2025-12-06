How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Golden State Warriors to open the highly anticipated NBA game on December 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Cavaliers have a 119.6-point scoring advantage against the Warriors' 113.7. Golden State averages 43 rebounds per game, while Cleveland has 44.1. The Warriors have 27.5 assists per game, just ahead of Cleveland's 27.3.

The Cavaliers lead with 5.7 blocks as opposed to Golden State's 4.3, while the Warriors dominate in steals with 9.7 per game as opposed to Cleveland's 9.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors in an epic NBA game on December 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 50.6% from the field and 83.7% from the free-throw line while averaging 30.7 points per game.

Evan Mobley averages 9.1 rebounds per game, comprising 6.5 defensive and 2.5 offensive boards.

Lonzo Ball averages 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 5.7 points per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Sam Merrill Hand injury Out SF, Max Strus Foot injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Jonathan Kuminga averages 6.3 rebounds per game, 4.6 on defense, and 1.6 on offense.

Draymond Green records 3.0 turnovers during 28.2 minutes of action while handing out 5.5 assists per game.

Moses Moody is shooting 40.3% from the field and averaging 11.8 points, 1.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jimmy Butler Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Stephen Curry Quadricep injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Cavaliers have dominated the series against the Warriors based on their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of the previous five games. Cleveland has won convincingly, as seen by their high-scoring 136-117 victory in November 2024 and their commanding 113-95 victory on December 31, 2024.

The Warriors' lone victory during this time came in January 2023, demonstrating the Cavaliers' current momentum. Cleveland will probably go into the game with confidence and a tactical advantage if the trend continues, and Golden State will need to put up a good defense and score consistently to reverse this trend.

Date Results Dec 31, 2024 Cavaliers 113-95 Warriors Nov 09, 2024 Cavaliers 136-117 Warriors Nov 12, 2023 Cavaliers 118-110 Warriors Nov 06, 2023 Cavaliers 115-104 Warriors Jan 21, 2023 Warriors 120-114 Cavaliers

