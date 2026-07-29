How to get Bournemouth vs Everton tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Bournemouth may have a new leader in the managerial hotseat, in the shape of former RB Leipzig boss, Marco Rose, but they'll be looking to maintain their impressive home form from the last campaign, in their first Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium this season, against Everton on Saturday, August 29.

Amazingly, Bournemouth are currently on an unbeaten home run of nine games, a record that stretches back to January 3, and they even performed well during that defeat, losing 3-2 to the eventual champions, Arsenal.

In fact, the Cherries just lost twice in the league all season long at the Vitality. A little concerning for them though, is that the only other team to beat them was Everton. Can they avenge that defeat?

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bournemouth vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League fixture?

Bournemouth vs Everton is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, August 29, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

How to buy Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.

Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.

Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.

General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much do Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.

Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.

Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.

Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

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