How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bayer Leverkusen take on Union Berlin on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Leverkusen come into the match in fine pre-season form having won four of their five friendlies, including victories over Newcastle United and Sevilla. Meanwhile, Union Berlin will look to bounce back after a difficult pre-season stretch where they suffered three defeats in five matches.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen host Union Berlin at the BayArena in Leverkusen in a Bundesliga fixture, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 09:30 BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets?

Tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin can be purchased through official and secondary options:

Official Leverkusen Ticket Portal: Purchase directly from Bayer 04's online ticket shop, where official club members get priority presale access before any remaining tickets open to the general public.

Official Resell Exchange (Ticketbörse): When the match is sold out, official face-value tickets returned by season ticket holders are available on Leverkusen's official resale platform.

Away Fan Allocation: Supporters of Union Berlin can buy tickets through Union Berlin's official ticketing system, which typically requires club membership or previous ticket loyalty points.

Secondary Marketplaces & VIP: Tickets can also be found via third-party ticketing platforms or through official hospitality and VIP package options like StubHub .

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga match vary depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets or buy through secondary ticket platforms:

Official Face-Value Rates: Standard adult single-match tickets at the BayArena typically range from €15 to €55 . The most affordable options (standing areas/terraces) are located in the Nordkurve or South stands, while central side stands (Osttribüne and Westtribüne) command the highest prices.

Secondary Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket marketplaces like Stubhub, ticket prices currently start at around $53 to $59 (€50 to €55) , with average resale prices sitting around $225 to $245 depending on seat category and demand.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Form

Bayer Leverkusen head into the new season with four wins from their five pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on August 15, and they also beat Sevilla 2-1 and hammered Genk 4-0 during the summer. Their only defeat came against Nottingham Forest, who won 2-1 on August 12. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Union Berlin's pre-season form tells a different story. Lustrinelli's side lost three of their five friendlies, including a 4-2 defeat to Ipswich Town on August 15 and back-to-back losses to Dynamo Dresden and Aarau in late July and early August. Their sole win came against Aris Limassol, a 3-2 victory on August 9. Union scored nine goals across the five games but conceded ten, a defensive record that will concern their coaching staff heading into a tough opening fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Union Berlin at home on February 21, 2026, in the Bundesliga. Before that, Leverkusen won 2-0 at the BayArena in October 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Leverkusen hold the stronger record with three wins to Union's one, with one match ending goalless. Leverkusen have scored seven goals in those five games, while Union have managed three.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second while Union Berlin are placed 16th.