Arsenal slammed for 'pathetic' David Raya transfer as former England & Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster insists Aaron Ramsdale is 'as good as anyone in this country'

Former Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has slammed Arsenal for "pathetic" David Raya transfer as he believes Aaron Ramsdale "is as good as anyone".

Arsenal signed Raya in a loan deal

Foster feels transfer was not required

Backs Ramsdale to shine

WHAT HAPPENED? After weeks of negotiations, Raya finally signed for the Gunners on an initial loan deal that will cost £3 million ($3.8m), with an option to buy for £27m ($34m). He is expected to keep Ramsdale on his toes and many might back him to start in their next game against Manchester United after Ramsdale's performance came under the scanner in the 2-2 draw against Fulham.

However, former Wrexham keeper, Foster, has put his weight behind Ramsdale and argued that Mikel Arteta "did not need" the signing and should have rather trusted his No. 1 keeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I hate it, it’s pathetic. It’s something that didn’t need to happen, right. They did not need to sign David Raya,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Article continues below

“He’s been a top goalie for two years. He’s on the edge of being England’s number one with Jordan Pickford, he’s right there. When he’s full of confidence and he’s got a manager putting his arm around him, he’s as good as anyone in this country," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has shown little mercy with goalkeeping mistakes in the past which might be a cause of concern for Ramsdale. Bernd Leno had to make way for Ramsdale for little wrong and after the performance against Fulham, speculation is rife that there might be a change of guard between the sticks. The manager has already insisted that there is no No. 1 for any position on his side as he wants "two players per position" who can compete at the same level.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal face Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League clash on September 3 at the Emirates and it remains to be seen if Arteta continues to back Ramsdale or chooses Raya over him.