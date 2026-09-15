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Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoLeeds United
Book Arsenal vs Leeds United Tickets
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How to get Arsenal vs Leeds United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Premier League

Arsenal take on Leeds United in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Arsenal take on Leeds United on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunners enter this fixture seeking to maintain their dominant head-to-head record against Leeds, having won nine of their last ten encounters across all competitions. Their most recent league clash in January 2026 saw Arsenal secure a convincing 4–0 victory away at Elland Road.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Leeds United kicks off at the Emirates Stadium in London.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Emirates Stadium

How to buy Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for Arsenal vs Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, you can follow these standard official steps:

  1. Join the Official Arsenal Membership: Arsenal operates a ballot-based ticketing system where paid members (Red or Silver level) get exclusive access to apply for home match tickets.
  2. Enter the Match Ticket Ballot: Once tickets for the Leeds United fixture open for application—typically 4 to 6 weeks before matchday—log into the official Arsenal ticketing portal and enter the ticket ballot during the designated window.
  3. Check Ballot Results & Ticket Exchange: If your ballot application is successful, your payment will be processed automatically and your digital ticket assigned; if unsuccessful, you can check the official Arsenal Ticket Exchange, where season ticket holders resell their seats to other members.
  4. Explore Official Hospitality Packages: If you are not a member or want guaranteed entry, hospitality tickets offer premium seating paired with food and drink options directly through the club.
  5. Secondary Ticket Platforms : Secondary ticketing and marketplace platforms such as StubHub or official travel partners also list tickets, though prices are often set by sellers above face value and subject to buyer guarantee policies.
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How much do Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

For Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium, official ticket prices generally depend on the match category and seating tier:

  • Category B / C Fixtures (Standard League Games): Adult tickets typically range from £30 to £80 for standard seats.
  • Category A Fixtures (Top Matchups): Premium league games can cost between £70 and £100+ per adult ticket.
  • Club Level & Hospitality: Premium hospitality packages and Club Level seating generally start around £250 to £500+ per ticket depending on included dining and lounge access.
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Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Leeds United Form

Arsenal head into this match having won all five of their last recorded outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League, and they also beat Coventry City 3-0 and claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Manchester City. Across those five matches, the Gunners scored ten goals and conceded five, with their two friendly results accounting for the majority of the goals against.

Leeds have posted a mixed but largely positive recent run. Their last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one loss. The most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and they followed that with a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest before recording a 1-0 Premier League victory at the same opponents. Leeds scored eight goals across the five matches and conceded three, with their only defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

ARS

ARS - Form

COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LEE

LEE - Form

NFO
W0-2
BRE
D1-1
BHA
D1-1
CHE
L6-3
NEW
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Arsenal vs Leeds United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Arsenal won 4-0 at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture. Before that, Arsenal beat Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates in August 2025. Across the five most recent meetings in the dataset, Arsenal have won four times with one Leeds victory, scoring 12 goals and conceding two.

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawLeeds United
5
0
0
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
5
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
16Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

Arsenal vs Leeds United Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
4
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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